Top Stories from Eastern India: Floods, Agitations, and Political Tensions
Here is an update on the major events in the eastern region at 5 pm: West Bengal's government sets the stage for fresh talks with junior doctors, Odisha's CM visits flood-hit Balasore, Assam Congress criticizes CM Himanta over Assam Accord, Mamata Banerjee calls West Bengal floods 'man-made,' and Odisha police suspend cops for assaulting an army officer and his friend.
- Country:
- India
The Eastern region saw significant developments this Wednesday. The West Bengal government scheduled a new round of talks with agitating junior doctors regarding the RG Kar incident at 6.30 pm at the state secretariat.
In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assessed the flood-affected regions in Balasore district and instructed swift action for relief measures. Meanwhile, in Assam, the Congress accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the Assam Accord to distract from family graft allegations.
In West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee described the floods in the state as 'man-made,' attributing the situation to the DVC's release of water from dams. Additionally, Odisha police suspended five officers for allegedly assaulting an army officer and his female companion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Assesses Flood Damage in Mahabubabad District
Naidu Declares Floods in Andhra Pradesh as The Biggest Disaster in His Political Career
Telangana Floods Cause Rs 5438 Crore Damage: Government Report
Community Unites in Flood Relief: Contributions Pour into Chief Minister's Fund
Gujarat Floods Cause Havoc in Gandhinagar, Government Mobilizes Relief Efforts