Left Menu

Top Stories from Eastern India: Floods, Agitations, and Political Tensions

Here is an update on the major events in the eastern region at 5 pm: West Bengal's government sets the stage for fresh talks with junior doctors, Odisha's CM visits flood-hit Balasore, Assam Congress criticizes CM Himanta over Assam Accord, Mamata Banerjee calls West Bengal floods 'man-made,' and Odisha police suspend cops for assaulting an army officer and his friend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:01 IST
Top Stories from Eastern India: Floods, Agitations, and Political Tensions
Tripura Floods
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern region saw significant developments this Wednesday. The West Bengal government scheduled a new round of talks with agitating junior doctors regarding the RG Kar incident at 6.30 pm at the state secretariat.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assessed the flood-affected regions in Balasore district and instructed swift action for relief measures. Meanwhile, in Assam, the Congress accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the Assam Accord to distract from family graft allegations.

In West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee described the floods in the state as 'man-made,' attributing the situation to the DVC's release of water from dams. Additionally, Odisha police suspended five officers for allegedly assaulting an army officer and his female companion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024