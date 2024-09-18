Top Stories from Eastern India: Floods, Agitations, and Political Tensions

The Eastern region saw significant developments this Wednesday. The West Bengal government scheduled a new round of talks with agitating junior doctors regarding the RG Kar incident at 6.30 pm at the state secretariat.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assessed the flood-affected regions in Balasore district and instructed swift action for relief measures. Meanwhile, in Assam, the Congress accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the Assam Accord to distract from family graft allegations.

In West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee described the floods in the state as 'man-made,' attributing the situation to the DVC's release of water from dams. Additionally, Odisha police suspended five officers for allegedly assaulting an army officer and his female companion.

(With inputs from agencies.)