Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Dismisses Charges Against NCPCR Chair

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the case against NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, who faced accusations of trespassing into a Muslim orphanage. The court ruled that Kanoongo’s social media comments comparing the orphanage’s conditions to Taliban rule were metaphorical and not intended to outrage religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:19 IST
Karnataka High Court Dismisses Charges Against NCPCR Chair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the case against Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The allegations involved trespassing and insensitive social media comments.

The controversy began after Kanoongo visited the Darul Uloom Sayideeya orphanage on November 19, 2023. Orphanage secretary Ashraf Khan lodged a complaint, leading to charges under Sections 447, 448, 295A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the case, ruled that Kanoongo's tweet was metaphorical and not criminally defamatory. The court also critiqued the complainant's inaccurate translation and advised caution for public officials in social media postings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024