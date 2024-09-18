Karnataka High Court Dismisses Charges Against NCPCR Chair

In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the case against Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The allegations involved trespassing and insensitive social media comments.

The controversy began after Kanoongo visited the Darul Uloom Sayideeya orphanage on November 19, 2023. Orphanage secretary Ashraf Khan lodged a complaint, leading to charges under Sections 447, 448, 295A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the case, ruled that Kanoongo's tweet was metaphorical and not criminally defamatory. The court also critiqued the complainant's inaccurate translation and advised caution for public officials in social media postings.

