Historic Approval of 'One Nation, One Election' by Union Cabinet
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy highlights the Modi government's historic decision to accept the 'one nation, one election' recommendation. A committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind suggested phased simultaneous elections for various bodies. This step aims to streamline India's electoral system and has received Union Cabinet approval.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:13 IST
- India
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has lauded the Modi government's Cabinet decision to implement the 'one nation, one election' recommendation.
The committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, proposed simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, which the Union Cabinet has now approved.
This move, aimed at improving India's electoral process, reflects the government's commitment to electoral reforms within its first 100 days of the third term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
