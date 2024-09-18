Left Menu

Historic Approval of 'One Nation, One Election' by Union Cabinet

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy highlights the Modi government's historic decision to accept the 'one nation, one election' recommendation. A committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind suggested phased simultaneous elections for various bodies. This step aims to streamline India's electoral system and has received Union Cabinet approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has lauded the Modi government's Cabinet decision to implement the 'one nation, one election' recommendation.

The committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, proposed simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, which the Union Cabinet has now approved.

This move, aimed at improving India's electoral process, reflects the government's commitment to electoral reforms within its first 100 days of the third term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

