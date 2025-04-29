Union Cabinet to Convene After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Union Cabinet is set to reconvene on Wednesday, marking the first meeting since the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the session, scheduled for 11 am.

Previously, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met shortly after the attack and swiftly denounced the atrocity. During the CCS meeting on April 23, decisions were made to sever several long-held ties with Pakistan.

Following the CCS's directives, India implemented significant measures including downgrading diplomatic relations, expelling Pakistani military personnel, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, and closing the Attari land-transit post, amidst ongoing investigations into cross-border links with the Pahalgam attack.

