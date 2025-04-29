Left Menu

Union Cabinet to Convene After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the session. Measures following the attack include downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan and suspending the Indus Water Treaty in response to the cross-border links to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:54 IST
Union Cabinet to Convene After Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet is set to reconvene on Wednesday, marking the first meeting since the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the session, scheduled for 11 am.

Previously, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met shortly after the attack and swiftly denounced the atrocity. During the CCS meeting on April 23, decisions were made to sever several long-held ties with Pakistan.

Following the CCS's directives, India implemented significant measures including downgrading diplomatic relations, expelling Pakistani military personnel, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, and closing the Attari land-transit post, amidst ongoing investigations into cross-border links with the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025