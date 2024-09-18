Left Menu

Prominent Scholar Ali Riaz Appointed Head of Bangladesh Constitutional Reform Commission

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, appointed Bangladeshi-American professor Ali Riaz as the head of the Constitutional Reform Commission. Riaz, a political science professor at Illinois State University, replaces Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik. The decision follows Yunus's announcement to establish six key reform commissions.

  • Bangladesh

In a significant move, Bangladesh's interim government appointed prominent Bangladeshi-American professor Ali Riaz as head of the Constitutional Reform Commission on Wednesday. Riaz, a professor of political science at Illinois State University in the United States, replaces Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik.

The announcement was made through a circular issued by the Cabinet Division, following the directive of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, according to The Dhaka Tribune newspaper. Notably, the circular did not specify any reason for the leadership change.

Chief Adviser Yunus, who assumed office on August 8, has announced the formation of six commissions aimed at reforming the judiciary, election system, administration, police, anti-corruption commission, and constitution. This move, he emphasized, aims to ensure equal rights and tap into the talents of the new generation with the support of the state and society.

