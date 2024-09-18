Left Menu

Haryana Police Gear Up for Smooth Assembly Elections

Haryana Police, under the guidance of Director General Shatrujeet Kapur, is setting the stage for peaceful assembly elections with a workforce of over 29,000 personnel and 225 paramilitary companies. Enhanced security measures, including various checkpoints and surveillance teams, ensure adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, aiming for fair and free voting on October 5.

Haryana Police is meticulously preparing to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the upcoming assembly elections, said Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Wednesday.

Over 29,000 police personnel, coupled with 225 paramilitary companies, will be deployed statewide. Kapur emphasized that 70 paramilitary companies are already stationed in various regions, and strict vigilance is being maintained to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct.

With nearly all preparations completed to maintain law and order, Kapur urged the public to participate fearlessly in the October 5 elections. Security measures include 20,629 polling booths, 155 interstate and 143 intra-state checkpoints, 480 flying squads, 419 static surveillance teams, and 1,128 patrolling parties, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring. Licensed arms have also been regulated as per the election guidelines.

