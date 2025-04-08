BJP Leader Kalia Criticizes Punjab Government Over Law and Order

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia has raised serious concerns about the declining law and order situation under the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. He pointed to a recent explosion at his own residence as evidence of the worsening climate of safety in the state.

The blast, asserted to be a calculated move by Pakistan's ISI to incite communal disharmony, damaged Kalia's Jalandhar home but resulted in no injuries. Two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Kalia has urged both the state government and police to adopt a proactive approach. Highlighting the need for swift action, he emphasized that the Punjab Police should prevent these threats and restore the state's historical peace.

