Deadly Shooting Erupts Amid Wildberries Corporate Dispute

Two individuals lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries following a shooting at Wildberries' Moscow office, Russia's leading online retailer. Authorities suggest the violence is linked to a corporate feud over the company's future direction.

The incident, happening merely blocks from the Kremlin, came roughly two months after Wildberries merged with a smaller firm, a move reportedly shepherded by the presidential administration. Wildberries' founder Tatyana Bakalchuk and her estranged husband Vladislav, a minor stakeholder, have accused one another of inciting the violence that erupted as Vladislav and his associates arrived at the office.

Russia's Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case and confirmed that two police officers are among the injured. One fatality was identified as a Wildberries security guard. Nearly 30 individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, according to state news agency RIA. Wildberries posted footage showing a corridor brawl, gunfire, and armed men on social media, raising questions about the company's internal security and future prospects.

