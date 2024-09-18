Left Menu

Deadly Shooting Erupts Amid Wildberries Corporate Dispute

Two individuals were killed and seven others injured in a violent incident at the Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries. The shooting is believed to stem from a corporate dispute following Wildberries' merger with another firm. Authorities have launched an investigation, arresting nearly 30 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two individuals lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries following a shooting at Wildberries' Moscow office, Russia's leading online retailer. Authorities suggest the violence is linked to a corporate feud over the company's future direction.

The incident, happening merely blocks from the Kremlin, came roughly two months after Wildberries merged with a smaller firm, a move reportedly shepherded by the presidential administration. Wildberries' founder Tatyana Bakalchuk and her estranged husband Vladislav, a minor stakeholder, have accused one another of inciting the violence that erupted as Vladislav and his associates arrived at the office.

Russia's Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case and confirmed that two police officers are among the injured. One fatality was identified as a Wildberries security guard. Nearly 30 individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, according to state news agency RIA. Wildberries posted footage showing a corridor brawl, gunfire, and armed men on social media, raising questions about the company's internal security and future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

