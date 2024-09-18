Left Menu

CCI Enhances Order Monitoring with New Regulations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) can now appoint agencies to monitor the implementation of its orders, following the notification of amended regulations. These changes aim to ensure fair competition and procedural efficiency. A comprehensive review and public consultations preceded the amendments to the Competition Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:13 IST
CCI Enhances Order Monitoring with New Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has received the power to appoint agencies to oversee the implementation of its orders, following the notification of amended regulations.

This move addresses concerns regarding non-compliance flagged by various entities, aiming to uphold fair competition in marketplace practices.

Notified as the Competition Commission of India (General) Regulations, 2024, the new rules allow CCI to appoint entities such as accounting firms, management consultancies, or professionals like chartered accountants, company secretaries, or cost accountants to monitor its orders.

Should the CCI feel that the implementation of its orders—under sections 31, 48A, 48B, or any other relevant provisions—requires monitoring, it can now appoint these agencies under stipulated terms and conditions as per the new regulations.

Sections 48A and 48B deal with commitments and settlements, while Section 31 pertains to orders on mergers and acquisitions. The appointed agency bears the responsibility of informing CCI about non-compliance or failure in implementing its orders.

The amendments also introduce a 180-day timeline for issuing final orders post an interim order.

The revised measures come after a comprehensive review of CCI's regulations, following amendments made to the Competition Act in April 2023, which also involved public consultations.

According to Anjali Malhotra, Partner-Regulatory at Nangia Andersen India, the updates are meant to keep pace with evolving standards, reflecting a balance between stakeholder concerns and procedural efficiency while aligning with international best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024