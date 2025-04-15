India Takes Action: Monitoring Import Surges Amid Global Trade Tensions

In response to escalating global trade tensions and surging tariff disputes, the Indian government has initiated an inter-ministerial group to closely monitor import surges. Countries such as China and Vietnam are in focus as high tariffs might redirect their goods to India, the commerce ministry revealed.

With Chinese retaliatory tariffs imposing pressure on US goods, there is a predicted increase in US agricultural products entering India. Secretary L Satya Srinivas emphasized the need to tackle potential import floods, stating that anti-dumping duties could be introduced if unusual surges are detected.

This monitoring group comprises various departments, including DGFT and CBIC, tracking weekly trends. They aim to address any anomalies swiftly. Additionally, a help desk is available for exporters and importers' concerns, aiming to enhance India's stance in the global trade spectrum.

