Left Menu

U.N. Council Prepares to Address Lebanon's Pager Blasts

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday to discuss the recent pager blasts in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah. The meeting was requested by Algeria on behalf of Arab states. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that these incidents could lead to a dramatic escalation in Lebanon unless restraint is exercised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:55 IST
U.N. Council Prepares to Address Lebanon's Pager Blasts

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday to review the recent pager blasts in Lebanon that have targeted the militant group Hezbollah, according to Slovenia's U.N. Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, who is currently presiding over the 15-member council for September.

Algeria, representing Arab states, requested the meeting. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning on Wednesday, noting that the blasts pose a 'serious risk of a dramatic escalation in Lebanon' and emphasized the necessity to avoid such a situation at all costs.

In an advance statement to reporters before the annual U.N. General Assembly, Guterres said, 'The logic of making all these devices explode appears to be a pre-emptive strike ahead of a major military operation.' He also highlighted the importance of avoiding the weaponization of civilian objects.

Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric later reiterated, 'The Secretary-General urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024