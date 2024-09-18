U.N. Council Prepares to Address Lebanon's Pager Blasts

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday to review the recent pager blasts in Lebanon that have targeted the militant group Hezbollah, according to Slovenia's U.N. Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, who is currently presiding over the 15-member council for September.

Algeria, representing Arab states, requested the meeting. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning on Wednesday, noting that the blasts pose a 'serious risk of a dramatic escalation in Lebanon' and emphasized the necessity to avoid such a situation at all costs.

In an advance statement to reporters before the annual U.N. General Assembly, Guterres said, 'The logic of making all these devices explode appears to be a pre-emptive strike ahead of a major military operation.' He also highlighted the importance of avoiding the weaponization of civilian objects.

Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric later reiterated, 'The Secretary-General urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation.'

