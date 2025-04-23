Guterres Condemns Deadliest Attack in Kashmir Since 2019
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the deadly armed attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in at least 26 deaths, including tourists and two foreigners. The attack is being considered the deadliest in the region since 2019's Pulwama strike.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has vehemently denounced the recent armed attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This tragic event claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, including tourists and two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal.
The attack unfolded as terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam, painting a grim picture of violence in the region. The death toll marks it as the deadliest incident since the Pulwama strike in 2019, prompting international concern and condemnation.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called the assault unprecedented in its targeting of civilians. Guterres, through his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, extended his condolences to the bereaved families, reiterating that such attacks are unacceptable under any circumstances.
