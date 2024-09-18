Left Menu

73-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Rape of Neighbor's Child in Navi Mumbai

A 73-year-old man, Sultan Bandagisaheb Atnur, was arrested by Navi Mumbai Police for allegedly raping his six-year-old neighbor. Atnur lured the girl to his house, tied her up, and assaulted her. The girl's parents reported the incident to the police, leading to Atnur's arrest under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 73-year-old man identified as Sultan Bandagisaheb Atnur was apprehended by Navi Mumbai Police on allegations of raping a six-year-old daughter of his neighbor. The arrest occurred after the girl recounted her ordeal to her parents, who then lodged a complaint, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Atnur allegedly lured the young girl to his residence under some pretext on the afternoon of September 14. He reportedly gagged her with a handkerchief, bound her hands with a rope, and then raped her. The incident was narrated by the girl to her parents, prompting them to approach the authorities.

Following the complaint, Atnur was arrested and charged under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

