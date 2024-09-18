Left Menu

Bank Manager Killed in Gunmen Ambush in NW Pakistan

A bank manager was killed and two others injured in an ambush by gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack occurred in North Waziristan district, with police launching a combing operation to apprehend the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A bank manager was killed and two others injured as gunmen ambushed their vehicle in Pakistan's restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The bike-riding gunmen opened fire at the vehicle of the bank manager of a public sector bank in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan district. The manager died in the firing, while two others sustained bullet wounds and were shifted to hospital.

Police contingents rushed to the site of the attack and sealed the entire area. A combing operation has been launched to nab the perpetrators.

