Daring Bank Heist in Odisha: Culprits Nabbed in Strategic Police Operation

In a significant breakthrough, the Odisha Police have apprehended two key suspects in connection with a daring bank robbery that took place in Mayurbhanj district. The incident, which occurred on February 20, saw five masked individuals brandishing firearms and knives storming into the Bahalda branch, making away with a hefty sum of Rs 20 lakh.

According to Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli, the robbers executed their plan with precision, holding staff and customers hostage inside the strong room while securing the facility from outside. In an attempt to erase evidence, they also damaged the bank's CCTV system before fleeing towards Jharkhand.

Through meticulous investigation and collaboration with the Jharkhand police, suspects Pappu alias Rajeev Ranjan and Santosh alias Pramod Bind were identified and arrested in Patna, Bihar. The operation led to the recovery of Rs 14 lakh from Pappu's residence and Rs 1.19 lakh from Santosh. Efforts continue to locate the other culprits involved in the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)