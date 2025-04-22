Left Menu

Daring Bank Heist in Odisha: Culprits Nabbed in Strategic Police Operation

Odisha Police arrested two individuals for a bank robbery in Mayurbhanj district. The heist involved five armed men who stole Rs 20 lakh, taking hostages and damaging CCTV evidence. Through extensive investigation and inter-state collaboration, police identified suspects and recovered substantial cash, continuing efforts to apprehend others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:26 IST
Daring Bank Heist in Odisha: Culprits Nabbed in Strategic Police Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Odisha Police have apprehended two key suspects in connection with a daring bank robbery that took place in Mayurbhanj district. The incident, which occurred on February 20, saw five masked individuals brandishing firearms and knives storming into the Bahalda branch, making away with a hefty sum of Rs 20 lakh.

According to Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli, the robbers executed their plan with precision, holding staff and customers hostage inside the strong room while securing the facility from outside. In an attempt to erase evidence, they also damaged the bank's CCTV system before fleeing towards Jharkhand.

Through meticulous investigation and collaboration with the Jharkhand police, suspects Pappu alias Rajeev Ranjan and Santosh alias Pramod Bind were identified and arrested in Patna, Bihar. The operation led to the recovery of Rs 14 lakh from Pappu's residence and Rs 1.19 lakh from Santosh. Efforts continue to locate the other culprits involved in the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025