Land Dispute Ignites Conflict in Bihar's Nawada District

Twenty-one houses were set ablaze in Bihar's Nawada district, suspected to be due to a land dispute. No injuries were reported. Ten individuals have been detained, and a case is under investigation. Police have controlled the situation and deployed extra forces to prevent further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-one houses were set ablaze in Bihar's Nawada district on Wednesday evening, police reported.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident in Manjhi Tola, within the Mufassil police station area, stemmed from a land dispute.

While no injuries were reported, ten people were detained, and the search for other suspects continues.

''A call came in around 7:30 pm about houses on fire in Manjhi Tola. Police and fire engines swiftly arrived but took some time to extinguish the flames. Villagers claim a group initiated the arson around 7 pm,'' stated SP Abhinav Dhiman, who also visited the scene.

''A land dispute appears to be the cause. We've registered a case and launched an investigation,'' he added.

Another officer mentioned that gunshots were fired into the air during the arson attack.

Dhiman assured the public that the situation is now controlled, with a significant police presence to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

