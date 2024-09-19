Historic White House Visit: Biden Welcomes UAE President Amid AI and Middle East Tensions

In a historic first, U.S. President Joe Biden will host UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House on Monday. The high-stakes meeting will touch on critical issues including the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Sudan, responsible development of artificial intelligence, and climate strategies.

White House spokesperson John Kirby emphasized the significance of this visit, noting that it marks the first time a president from the Gulf Arab state will set foot in Washington for official talks. Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to meet separately with the UAE leader to discuss the same array of issues.

The United States is particularly worried about the potential transfer of advanced U.S. AI technologies to China via the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries, a concern that has led to new export curbs. The meetings will also explore UAE's pivotal role in the Group of Seven's global infrastructure partnership.

