Left Menu

Historic White House Visit: Biden Welcomes UAE President Amid AI and Middle East Tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the first-ever such visit. Talks will cover the Gaza conflict, Sudan, AI development, and UAE’s part in the G7’s infrastructure partnership. AI tech transfers to China are a key U.S. concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:53 IST
Historic White House Visit: Biden Welcomes UAE President Amid AI and Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic first, U.S. President Joe Biden will host UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House on Monday. The high-stakes meeting will touch on critical issues including the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Sudan, responsible development of artificial intelligence, and climate strategies.

White House spokesperson John Kirby emphasized the significance of this visit, noting that it marks the first time a president from the Gulf Arab state will set foot in Washington for official talks. Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to meet separately with the UAE leader to discuss the same array of issues.

The United States is particularly worried about the potential transfer of advanced U.S. AI technologies to China via the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries, a concern that has led to new export curbs. The meetings will also explore UAE's pivotal role in the Group of Seven's global infrastructure partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024