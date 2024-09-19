Indian-Origin Man Fined for Abusing Hospital Staff and Officers

Mohanarajan Mohan, a 30-year-old man of Indian origin, was fined SGD7,000 for hurling vulgarities at a doctor, security officer, and police officers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital while intoxicated. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to charges under the Protection from Harassment Act, according to The Straits Times.

The incident occurred on April 14 when Mohanarajan, who was in an unconscious state, was taken to the hospital. During a medical examination at the accident and emergency (A&E) department, he regained consciousness and demanded to be discharged. He then verbally abused the doctor and staff. As the situation escalated, an auxiliary police officer tried to calm him, but he continued to shout vulgarities.

Outside the hospital, Mohanarajan was approached by two police officers, whom he also verbally abused. He was subsequently arrested and continued to abuse the officers even in the police car. In mitigation, Mohanarajan cited stress and depression from a divorce. He expressed remorse and stated he was undergoing counseling and pursuing a diploma. District Judge Sandra Looi acknowledged his efforts but emphasized the importance of respecting public service officers.

