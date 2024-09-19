Colombia Halts Peace Talks After Rebel Attack

Colombia's government has called off peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) after a shocking attack resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to more than twenty others.

This decision marks a major setback for President Gustavo Petro's total peace policy. The policy aimed to eliminate the role of ELN in Colombia's enduring six-decade-long internal armed conflict.

The abrupt end to negotiations casts doubt on the future of peace efforts in the Andean nation, posing a significant challenge to the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)