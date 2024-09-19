Left Menu

Colombia Halts Peace Talks After Rebel Attack

Colombia's government has cancelled peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) following an attack that killed two soldiers and injured over two dozen. The decision significantly impacts President Gustavo Petro's total peace policy, aimed at ending the country’s six-decade-long internal conflict.

Colombia's government has called off peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) after a shocking attack resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to more than twenty others.

This decision marks a major setback for President Gustavo Petro's total peace policy. The policy aimed to eliminate the role of ELN in Colombia's enduring six-decade-long internal armed conflict.

The abrupt end to negotiations casts doubt on the future of peace efforts in the Andean nation, posing a significant challenge to the current administration.

