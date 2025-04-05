Global Political Movements and Conflicts
The content highlights various global political events including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka, an Indian national's death in Canada, protests against Donald Trump and Elon Musk across the US, developments in Bangladesh and Pakistan, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In recent international developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a significant visit to Sri Lanka, aiming to bolster diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.
Meanwhile, tensions rise in Canada following the tragic stabbing of an Indian national, while the United States faces widespread protests against prominent figures Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Simultaneously, political landscapes in Bangladesh and Pakistan continue to shift, paralleled by the ongoing turmoil in the Russia-Ukraine war, capturing the global community's attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
