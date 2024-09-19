In a rare disclosure, Taiwan's Defence Minister, Wellington Koo, acknowledged that the island's combat effectiveness has been bolstered by a deepening security partnership with the United States and other allies, albeit kept under wraps to avoid provoking China.

Koo emphasized that this cooperation is aimed at substantially improving combat capabilities, contributing to regional stability. Despite lacking official defense treaties, the U.S. is legally obligated to help Taiwan defend itself, leading to clandestine military visits and training sessions.

China, claiming Taiwan as its own, frequently lashes out at military collaborations with the island. Recent Chinese 'punishment' war games underscored Beijing's harsh stance against Taiwan's political moves. Despite these tensions, Koo stated the secrecy respects international and allied sensitivities, recommending against unnecessary interference.

