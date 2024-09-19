Left Menu

Taiwan's Enhanced Combat Readiness: A Quiet Alliance with the U.S. and Allies

Taiwan's combat effectiveness has significantly improved through its security partnership with the U.S. and other allies, though these relations are deliberately kept low profile due to sensitivities with China. Defence Minister Wellington Koo mentioned the deepening cooperation which focuses on substantive gains rather than formalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 06:30 IST
Taiwan's Enhanced Combat Readiness: A Quiet Alliance with the U.S. and Allies

In a rare disclosure, Taiwan's Defence Minister, Wellington Koo, acknowledged that the island's combat effectiveness has been bolstered by a deepening security partnership with the United States and other allies, albeit kept under wraps to avoid provoking China.

Koo emphasized that this cooperation is aimed at substantially improving combat capabilities, contributing to regional stability. Despite lacking official defense treaties, the U.S. is legally obligated to help Taiwan defend itself, leading to clandestine military visits and training sessions.

China, claiming Taiwan as its own, frequently lashes out at military collaborations with the island. Recent Chinese 'punishment' war games underscored Beijing's harsh stance against Taiwan's political moves. Despite these tensions, Koo stated the secrecy respects international and allied sensitivities, recommending against unnecessary interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024