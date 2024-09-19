Taiwan's Enhanced Combat Readiness: A Quiet Alliance with the U.S. and Allies
Taiwan's combat effectiveness has significantly improved through its security partnership with the U.S. and other allies, though these relations are deliberately kept low profile due to sensitivities with China. Defence Minister Wellington Koo mentioned the deepening cooperation which focuses on substantive gains rather than formalities.
In a rare disclosure, Taiwan's Defence Minister, Wellington Koo, acknowledged that the island's combat effectiveness has been bolstered by a deepening security partnership with the United States and other allies, albeit kept under wraps to avoid provoking China.
Koo emphasized that this cooperation is aimed at substantially improving combat capabilities, contributing to regional stability. Despite lacking official defense treaties, the U.S. is legally obligated to help Taiwan defend itself, leading to clandestine military visits and training sessions.
China, claiming Taiwan as its own, frequently lashes out at military collaborations with the island. Recent Chinese 'punishment' war games underscored Beijing's harsh stance against Taiwan's political moves. Despite these tensions, Koo stated the secrecy respects international and allied sensitivities, recommending against unnecessary interference.
