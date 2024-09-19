22-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Raping Minor

A POCSO court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years in prison for the rape of a minor girl, government lawyer Shubham Mishra announced on Thursday.

Special Judge Kumar Mayank, presiding over the POCSO Court, also imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on the accused on Wednesday. Mishra reported that the incident took place on March 20, 2023, in Sheeshgarh town. The accused lured the 15-year-old girl to a brick kiln and raped her.

According to the father's complaint, the girl was then confined in a house for several days, where she was repeatedly raped and threatened. Following a thorough investigation, police filed a charge sheet, and seven witnesses testified in court. The court found the accused guilty of rape. The imposed fine will be used for the victim's rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)