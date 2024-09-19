22-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Raping Minor
A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a POCSO court for raping a 15-year-old girl. The sentencing also includes a fine of Rs 28,000 which will be given to the victim for her rehabilitation. The crime occurred in Sheeshgarh town on March 20, 2023.
A POCSO court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years in prison for the rape of a minor girl, government lawyer Shubham Mishra announced on Thursday.
Special Judge Kumar Mayank, presiding over the POCSO Court, also imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on the accused on Wednesday. Mishra reported that the incident took place on March 20, 2023, in Sheeshgarh town. The accused lured the 15-year-old girl to a brick kiln and raped her.
According to the father's complaint, the girl was then confined in a house for several days, where she was repeatedly raped and threatened. Following a thorough investigation, police filed a charge sheet, and seven witnesses testified in court. The court found the accused guilty of rape. The imposed fine will be used for the victim's rehabilitation.
