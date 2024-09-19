Thailand Seeks Peaceful Solution to Rebuild Key Myanmar Highway
Thailand aims to collaborate with conflicting parties in Myanmar to repair a crucial highway, with support from ASEAN and India. Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa emphasized dialogue over military action to address Myanmar's turmoil, following the 2021 military coup that escalated into an armed rebellion.
Thailand is pushing to collaborate with warring factions in Myanmar to repair a vital highway running through the conflict-torn nation, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa announced on Thursday. This initiative is backed by the ASEAN regional bloc and India.
Maris emphasized that Myanmar's issues are best solved through constructive dialogue rather than military intervention. Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil since February 2021, when a military coup overthrew its elected civilian government, sparking widespread protests that evolved into an armed rebellion.
With the rebuilding of parts of the Asian Highway 1 (AH-1) on the agenda, Thailand seeks to stabilize border areas and ensure trade routes remain operational.
