Thailand Pushes for Rebuilding Key Myanmar Highway Amid Ongoing Conflict
Thailand aims to collaborate with warring factions in Myanmar to repair a critical highway as part of its strategy to stabilize border areas and maintain trade routes. Supported by ASEAN and India, Thailand seeks to host a regional meeting on Myanmar, emphasizing dialogue over military solutions.
Thailand is taking proactive steps to work with warring factions in Myanmar to repair an essential highway traversing the conflict-ridden nation, as part of efforts to stabilize border areas and ensure the continuity of trade routes, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa announced on Thursday.
Maris revealed that ASEAN and India back Thailand's initiative to reconstruct sectors of the Asian Highway 1 (AH-1) damaged by recent clashes. Laos, currently chairing ASEAN, has also urged Thailand to organize a regional discussion on Myanmar before year's end.
Addressing the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, Maris stated, "Myanmar's problems can't be solved militarily but through constructive dialogue." Since the 2021 military coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government, the country has been mired in turmoil, leading to widespread rebellion and economic turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
