Bihar CM Condemns Nawada Arson, Orders In-Depth Probe
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the torching of 21 houses in Nawada's Manjhi Tola and directed high-ranking police officials to investigate the matter thoroughly. Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which is believed to be triggered by a land dispute. Relief efforts for the victims are underway.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strongly condemned the arson in Nawada district that saw 21 houses burned. He has directed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to oversee the investigation personally.
The Chief Minister has emphasized the importance of swift action to apprehend all suspects and maintain the rule of law across the state. So far, police have arrested 15 individuals in connection with the incident.
The violence, preliminarily believed to be sparked by a land dispute, has led to immediate relief efforts for affected families. Authorities have set up temporary tents and provided essentials. Investigations are ongoing, with senior officials monitoring the situation closely.
