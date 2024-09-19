Bihar CM Condemns Nawada Arson, Orders In-Depth Probe

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strongly condemned the arson in Nawada district that saw 21 houses burned. He has directed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to oversee the investigation personally.

The Chief Minister has emphasized the importance of swift action to apprehend all suspects and maintain the rule of law across the state. So far, police have arrested 15 individuals in connection with the incident.

The violence, preliminarily believed to be sparked by a land dispute, has led to immediate relief efforts for affected families. Authorities have set up temporary tents and provided essentials. Investigations are ongoing, with senior officials monitoring the situation closely.

