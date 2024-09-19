Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Hearing Postponed Again
The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in the MP-MLA court has been postponed due to the unavailability of the complainant's lawyer. The next hearing is scheduled for September 21. Gandhi has been facing the case since 2018, related to comments made during the Karnataka polls.
The defamation case hearing against Rahul Gandhi in the MP-MLA court was postponed on Thursday due to the absence of the complainant's lawyer.
Plaintiff Vijay Mishra’s advocate, Santosh Kumar Pandey, cited scheduling conflicts in multiple courts as the reason, prompting Special Judge Shubham Verma to grant the extension and set a new hearing date for September 21.
Originating in 2018 over remarks made during the Karnataka polls about then BJP president Amit Shah, the case has seen numerous delays. Gandhi surrendered to the court during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in February 2024 and was granted bail. He has labeled the case as a ploy for 'cheap publicity'.
