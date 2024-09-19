Left Menu

Bihar CM Condemns Nawada Arson, Orders Swift Justice

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the torching of 34 houses in Nawada, mainly affecting SC/ST communities. Kumar directed the Additional Director General of Police to oversee the investigation. Fifteen suspects have been arrested, and relief materials are being provided to the victims. A land dispute is believed to have sparked the violence.

Updated: 19-09-2024 14:57 IST
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the torching of 34 houses, mainly belonging to SC/ST communities, in Nawada district. He instructed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to visit the site and oversee the investigation.

The police have arrested 15 people so far, a day after arsonists torched the houses, including 21 that were entirely destroyed in the fire at Manjhi Tola.

Kumar emphasized the need to apprehend all suspects quickly and directed district magistrates and superintendents of police across the state to ensure the rule of law prevails. Preliminary investigations suggest a land dispute triggered the violence. Relief materials, including food and water, are being provided to the displaced victims. A political slugfest has erupted between the ruling NDA government and the opposition over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

