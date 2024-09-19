Germany to Approve €400 Million Military Aid to Ukraine
Germany is set to approve nearly 400 million euros in military aid to Ukraine due to the worsening military situation. The finance ministry has requested this unplanned expenditure, which needs immediate approval from the lower house of Parliament's budget committee, to ensure the funds are utilized effectively in 2024.
Germany is poised to greenlight close to 400 million euros ($445 million) in military aid to Ukraine, a decision stemming from mounting concerns over Ukraine's deteriorating military situation. A letter obtained by Reuters reveals the urgency of the matter, suggesting Ukraine risks defeat without robust material support.
The finance ministry, prompted by the defense ministry's plea, is seeking the budget committee's nod for the additional unplanned expenditure, amounting to approximately 397 million euros. This request surfaces amid recent developments that underscore the immediate necessity of the funds to satisfy constitutional and budgetary prerequisites.
The German aid, previously budgeted at around 8 billion euros for 2024, represents a critical lifeline. The finance ministry emphasized the imperative for swift action to ensure the measures impact Ukraine's defense efforts throughout the coming year.
