Yogi Adityanath Champions Youth Leadership at Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament in the state's legislative assembly on Friday, where he underscored the core mechanisms of legislative functions and the law-making process. With a focus on nurturing youth leadership, Adityanath revealed that initiatives started in 2019 aim to instill leadership qualities throughout all walks of life, attracting participation from more than 240 students in diverse programs.

Emphasizing the vision set forth in 2019, Adityanath said efforts began to develop leadership skills among the youth, culminating in this massive turnout at the largest legislative assembly in the country. This initiative, My Bharat Abhiyan, has been deliberated over the past two years, engaging youth from different regions who participate in numerous competitions.

Highlighting the diversity within legislative discussions, Adityanath noted that elected representatives from various backgrounds contribute to political discourse, which subsequently becomes the government's and the executive's agenda. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth parliament seeks to galvanize the next generation by embracing democratic ideals across the legislature, executive, and judiciary, aiming to drive India's future toward development.

Adityanath explained that, alongside instilling leadership, the Youth Parliament aspires to ignite broader passions and serve as a catalyst for inspiration. He commended Prime Minister Modi for ensuring governance aligns with constitutional principles, referencing Dr. Ambedkar's presentation of the constitution draft back in 1949.

The Chief Minister further remarked on the imperative of recognizing both constitutional rights and responsibilities. Motivated by Modi's commitment to making India a developed nation by its centenary of independence in 2047, Adityanath discussed the forward-looking ambitions symbolized by the Prime Minister's five vows during India's 75th independence celebrations.

