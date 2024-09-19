George Speight Pardoned and Released After 24 Years in Prison

Former coup leader George Speight, sentenced to life imprisonment in Fiji in 2002 for treason, was released from prison on Thursday after he was pardoned by Fiji's Mercy Commission, officials said. Fiji's Corrections Service stated that Speight was discharged from custody on Thursday, a day after being pardoned by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Speight was among seven men pardoned and discharged, it said. The statement noted, 'These pardons were formally granted on 18 September 2024. As a result, the named individuals have been officially discharged from custody today.'

Back in 2000, armed men led by businessman Speight held then Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry, Fiji's first ethnically Indian prime minister, and 35 other MPs hostage. The Mercy Commission, which plays a constitutional role in Fiji's justice system, said in a statement on Thursday that Speight had been imprisoned for 24 years after pleading guilty to treason and having his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment in 2002.

The commission recommended Speight's pardon 'in recognition of his rehabilitation and the length of time he served in prison,' it said.

(With inputs from agencies.)