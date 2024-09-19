Left Menu

Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Escalate with Southern Lebanon Bombing and Assassination Plot Thwarted

Israel bombed southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah communications, amid claims of thwarting an Iran-backed assassination plot. The attacks, alongside Hezbollah radio and pager explosions, have led to fears of renewed all-out war. The conflict has already caused casualties and displacements, with Israel and Hezbollah exchanging fire across borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:39 IST
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Israel bombed southern Lebanon on Thursday and reported thwarting an Iran-backed assassination plot, escalating tensions following explosions of Hezbollah radios and booby-trapped pagers. The attacks have instilled disarray in Lebanon, invoking fears of a return to the full-scale conflict fought 18 years ago.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah's handheld radios detonated across southern Lebanon, marking the deadliest day since their cross-border clashes with Israel reignited. Hundreds of pagers, used to evade mobile surveillance, exploded a day earlier, causing 12 deaths and injuring nearly 3,000 people. Israeli involvement is suspected.

Reports claim the attacks were orchestrated by Israel's Mossad agency. Israel's ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, mirroring its Gaza war against Hamas, is part of a broader confrontation with Iran, which sponsors both militant groups. Israeli security forces apprehended a businessman linked to a plot to assassinate key Israeli figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

