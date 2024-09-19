Left Menu

WBMC Cancels Registration of Former RG Kar Principal

The West Bengal Medical Council cancelled the registration of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar hospital. Ghosh, currently in CBI custody for a rape-murder case involving a woman doctor at the hospital, was removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners under the Bengal Medical Act, 1914.

Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:11 IST
The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) has announced the cancellation of the registration of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar hospital, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Ghosh, who is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to a rape-murder case involving a woman doctor at RG Kar hospital, was officially removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners on September 19.

The cancellation of his licence follows various provisions laid out in the Bengal Medical Act of 1914, an official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

