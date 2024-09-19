Left Menu

Delhi Court Orders FIR for Forged Medical Documents in Bail Case

A Delhi court has instructed the police to register an FIR against Trilok Chand Chaudhary for submitting forged medical documents to extend his interim bail. Chaudhary, accused of cheating and forgery, falsely claimed severe health issues. The court found discrepancies in the submitted medical reports and dismissed his plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:36 IST
A Delhi court has mandated the police to file an FIR against Trilok Chand Chaudhary for submitting forged medical documents to extend his interim bail. Chaudhary, facing charges of cheating and forgery, cited critical health issues as a reason for the bail extension.

Additional Sessions Judge Sugandha Aggarwal noted that the medical reports submitted by Chaudhary were fabricated. Discrepancies found through an investigation revealed that Chaudhary's medical reports didn't align with actual medical records, and the prescription submitted lacked proper validation.

The court concluded that Chaudhary had misled the court to obtain a favourable ruling and directed the station house officer of Saket police station to investigate the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

