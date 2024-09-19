Left Menu

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Beed Amidst Reservation Agitations

The Beed district administration has imposed prohibitory orders until September 27 in response to agitations by the Maratha, OBC, and other communities seeking reservations. Activist Manoj Jarange is on an indefinite fast demanding Maratha reservations, while OBC leader Laxman Hake has started a counter fast. Gathering restrictions and weapon bans are in force.

Updated: 19-09-2024 16:44 IST
Maratha Reservation Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Beed district administration has implemented prohibitory orders until September 27 in response to reservation agitations by Maratha, OBC, and other communities, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast in Antarwali Sarati village since September 16, advocating for Maratha reservations under the OBC category. Meanwhile, OBC leader Laxman Hake commenced his indefinite fast in Wadi Godri on Thursday, to argue against disturbing their existing quota.

The Beed administration's release highlighted ongoing agitations among various communities, raising law and order concerns. Government employees are exempt from these orders, which also impose restrictions on gatherings and the possession of weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

