Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Beed Amidst Reservation Agitations
The Beed district administration has imposed prohibitory orders until September 27 in response to agitations by the Maratha, OBC, and other communities seeking reservations. Activist Manoj Jarange is on an indefinite fast demanding Maratha reservations, while OBC leader Laxman Hake has started a counter fast. Gathering restrictions and weapon bans are in force.
The Beed district administration has implemented prohibitory orders until September 27 in response to reservation agitations by Maratha, OBC, and other communities, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast in Antarwali Sarati village since September 16, advocating for Maratha reservations under the OBC category. Meanwhile, OBC leader Laxman Hake commenced his indefinite fast in Wadi Godri on Thursday, to argue against disturbing their existing quota.
The Beed administration's release highlighted ongoing agitations among various communities, raising law and order concerns. Government employees are exempt from these orders, which also impose restrictions on gatherings and the possession of weapons.
