Madras High Court Reserves Orders on Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Probe

The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its decision on multiple petitions demanding a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which resulted in approximately 60 deaths due to illicit liquor consumption.

The First Bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji, did not specify a date for the order after hearing extended arguments. Senior Counsel V Ragavachari represented the petitioners, including AIADMK Legal Wing Secretary I S Inbadurai and Senior Counsel N L Rajah for Advocates Forum for Social Justice President K Balu.

Arguing for the Tamil Nadu government were Advocate General P S Raman and Additional Advocate General J Ravindran. The petitioners urged a CBI investigation into the incident, stressing the sale of illicit arrack in Kallakurichi district on June 19 as the cause of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)