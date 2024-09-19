Madras High Court Reserves Orders on Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Probe
The Madras High Court has reserved its decision on petitions seeking a CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, where around 60 people died from consuming illicit liquor. The court heard extensive arguments from both the petitioners, including AIADMK Legal Wing, and Tamil Nadu government representatives.
The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its decision on multiple petitions demanding a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which resulted in approximately 60 deaths due to illicit liquor consumption.
The First Bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji, did not specify a date for the order after hearing extended arguments. Senior Counsel V Ragavachari represented the petitioners, including AIADMK Legal Wing Secretary I S Inbadurai and Senior Counsel N L Rajah for Advocates Forum for Social Justice President K Balu.
Arguing for the Tamil Nadu government were Advocate General P S Raman and Additional Advocate General J Ravindran. The petitioners urged a CBI investigation into the incident, stressing the sale of illicit arrack in Kallakurichi district on June 19 as the cause of the tragedy.
