Germany Pledges Additional €400 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine

Germany is set to approve close to 400 million euros ($450 million) in additional military aid to Ukraine, a finance ministry letter seen by Reuters revealed on Thursday. This support is supplementary to the 8 billion euros already budgeted for Ukraine for 2024.

As Europe's largest military aid supporter of Ukraine, Germany's continued backing comes amid concerns that support may diminish as the conflict persists. "In view of the continuously deteriorating military situation in Ukraine, there is a serious risk that Ukraine, without significantly increased material support, could be defeated in its defense campaign," the letter stated.

The finance ministry, responding to a defense ministry request, is seeking budget committee approval from the lower house of parliament for the additional expenditure. Carsten Klein, a budget committee member for the Free Democrats (FDP), supported the request, emphasizing Germany's reliable support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine urgently needs additional military material and equipment to defend its freedom and our values," Klein stated. The finance ministry underscored the need to secure funds promptly to impact measures throughout 2024.

The additional funds will facilitate the acquisition of ammunition, fighting vehicles, drones, and protective equipment. The unplanned requirement for around 397 million euros became apparent only recently, and it adheres to constitutional and budgetary requirements for such needs.

If approved by the budget committee next week, total German military aid for Ukraine in 2024 will increase to 8.4 billion euros. German aid is slated to be reduced to 4 billion euros in 2025, with the expectation that Ukraine will address most of its military needs using $50 billion in loans from frozen Russian assets, sanctioned by the Group of Seven.

($1 = 0.8986 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)