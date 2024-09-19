Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Couple's Lives in Dhatra Shekh Village

A tragic incident unfolded in Dhatra Shekh Village when a wall collapse claimed the lives of a couple, police reported on Thursday.

The tragedy struck on Wednesday night as Chandan, 55, and his wife Shyamwati, 49, got injured in the collapse triggered by heavy rains, according to Additional District Magistrate Pradeep Kumar Verma.

Despite being rushed to a hospital, the couple did not survive their injuries. The sub-divisional magistrate has visited the scene and assured that the family will receive financial aid.

