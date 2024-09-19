Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's military has confirmed operations targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Thursday, a move that aligns with an anticipated address by Hezbollah's leader.

According to the military, Hezbollah has transformed southern Lebanon into a conflict zone, fortifying civilian homes and exploiting residents as human shields.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) aims to restore security to northern Israel, facilitating the return of displaced residents and fulfilling key war objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)