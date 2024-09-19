Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rising Tensions
Israel's military announced strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, coinciding with a scheduled speech by Hezbollah's leader. The action aims to secure northern Israel and allow residents to return to their homes while achieving war objectives. Hezbollah has long militarized southern Lebanon, using civilians as shields.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:34 IST
- Israel
Israel's military has confirmed operations targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Thursday, a move that aligns with an anticipated address by Hezbollah's leader.
According to the military, Hezbollah has transformed southern Lebanon into a conflict zone, fortifying civilian homes and exploiting residents as human shields.
The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) aims to restore security to northern Israel, facilitating the return of displaced residents and fulfilling key war objectives.
