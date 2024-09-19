Left Menu

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's military announced strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, coinciding with a scheduled speech by Hezbollah's leader. The action aims to secure northern Israel and allow residents to return to their homes while achieving war objectives. Hezbollah has long militarized southern Lebanon, using civilians as shields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:34 IST
Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's military has confirmed operations targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Thursday, a move that aligns with an anticipated address by Hezbollah's leader.

According to the military, Hezbollah has transformed southern Lebanon into a conflict zone, fortifying civilian homes and exploiting residents as human shields.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) aims to restore security to northern Israel, facilitating the return of displaced residents and fulfilling key war objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024