Left Menu

Ronald Lamola Concludes Successful Working Visit to Washington D.C.

The Minister underscored the mutually beneficial nature of the bilateral trade relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:01 IST
Ronald Lamola Concludes Successful Working Visit to Washington D.C.
South Africa and the United States enjoy a strategic partnership encompassing political, economic, and social dimensions. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has wrapped up a weeklong working visit to Washington D.C., where he engaged with key stakeholders and emphasized the strong and evolving relationship between South Africa and the United States. Key Highlights from the Visit:

Engagements with Key Stakeholders: During his visit, Lamola met with influential groups including the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa, the Congressional Black Caucus, the US Chamber of Commerce, and various bipartisan think tanks. These meetings provided a platform for discussing mutual interests and exploring areas of cooperation.

Focus on Bilateral Relations: Lamola expressed optimism about the future of South Africa-US relations, highlighting the importance of continuing open and respectful dialogues on geopolitical matters. He emphasized the need for regular, structured engagements at a high political level to sustain and advance the partnership.

Bilateral Trade and Economic Growth: The Minister underscored the mutually beneficial nature of the bilateral trade relationship. He pointed out that South Africa aims to leverage this relationship to support its goals of rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, job creation, poverty alleviation, and the development of a just society.

Strategic and Economic Ties: South Africa and the United States enjoy a strategic partnership encompassing political, economic, and social dimensions. The United States is a major source of foreign direct investment for South Africa, a market for value-added exports and agri-products, and a partner in technology transfer, development assistance, investment finance, skills development, and tourism.

Support for South Africa’s Domestic Priorities: The cooperation between the two countries aligns with South Africa’s domestic priorities and the National Development Plan (NDP). The investments from the United States play a significant role in supporting South Africa's efforts to reduce poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

The visit underscored the strategic importance of the US-South Africa partnership and the potential for deepening collaboration across various sectors.

 

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024