Ronald Lamola Concludes Successful Working Visit to Washington D.C.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has wrapped up a weeklong working visit to Washington D.C., where he engaged with key stakeholders and emphasized the strong and evolving relationship between South Africa and the United States. Key Highlights from the Visit:

Engagements with Key Stakeholders: During his visit, Lamola met with influential groups including the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa, the Congressional Black Caucus, the US Chamber of Commerce, and various bipartisan think tanks. These meetings provided a platform for discussing mutual interests and exploring areas of cooperation.

Focus on Bilateral Relations: Lamola expressed optimism about the future of South Africa-US relations, highlighting the importance of continuing open and respectful dialogues on geopolitical matters. He emphasized the need for regular, structured engagements at a high political level to sustain and advance the partnership.

Bilateral Trade and Economic Growth: The Minister underscored the mutually beneficial nature of the bilateral trade relationship. He pointed out that South Africa aims to leverage this relationship to support its goals of rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, job creation, poverty alleviation, and the development of a just society.

Strategic and Economic Ties: South Africa and the United States enjoy a strategic partnership encompassing political, economic, and social dimensions. The United States is a major source of foreign direct investment for South Africa, a market for value-added exports and agri-products, and a partner in technology transfer, development assistance, investment finance, skills development, and tourism.

Support for South Africa’s Domestic Priorities: The cooperation between the two countries aligns with South Africa’s domestic priorities and the National Development Plan (NDP). The investments from the United States play a significant role in supporting South Africa's efforts to reduce poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

The visit underscored the strategic importance of the US-South Africa partnership and the potential for deepening collaboration across various sectors.