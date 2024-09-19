Left Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Indus Water Treaty Amid India's Review Request

Pakistan has reaffirmed the importance of the Indus Water Treaty, responding to India's notice seeking a review of the 64-year-old agreement. India cited changes in circumstances and cross-border terrorism as reasons for the review. The treaty manages six trans-boundary rivers crucial for both nations, despite their historical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:34 IST
Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Indus Water Treaty Amid India's Review Request
Pakistan has emphasized the significance of the Indus Water Treaty, responding to a formal notice from India seeking a review of the 64-year-old agreement. Pakistan hopes India will comply with the treaty's provisions, said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

India issued the notice on August 30, citing "fundamental and unforeseen" changes including demographic shifts, environmental issues, clean energy needs, and cross-border terrorism. The notice has come amid India's plans for multiple hydropower projects.

The Indus Water Treaty, signed in 1960, remains a cornerstone agreement managing six trans-boundary rivers. Despite ongoing disputes, the treaty has endured through wars and high tensions between the neighbors. Experts suggest that Pakistan's response indicates it is not looking to revise the crucial water-sharing pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

