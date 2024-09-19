CBI Court Dismisses Discharge Petition of Senior CPI(M) Leaders

A special CBI court here on Thursday dismissed the discharge petition filed by senior CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and former MLA T V Rajesh in connection with the murder case of a Muslim Students Federation (MSF) activist in 2012.

Special court judge, P Sabarinathan, dismissed the discharge petition filed by the Left leaders. The petition was filed in January 2023.

The CBI has slapped murder and conspiracy charges against Jayarajan and Rajesh.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the family of victim, Shukoor, welcomed the court's order and said all the criminals involved in the case must be punished.

However, Jayarajan, in a Facebook post, said he will continue the legal fight in the matter.

''The case was charged by the UDF government. Today the CBI dismissed the discharge petition filed by us. We will continue the legal fight,'' Jayarajan said.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, said the CBI chargesheet underlines the UDF allegation that all the political murders ook place with the knowledge of the CPI(M) district leaders.

''The CBI has gathered proof that two criminals who took part in the murder were part of the conspiracy that took place at the hospital,'' Satheesan said.

Shukoor's brother told the media that the role of the CPI(M) leaders had become clear in the case.

According to the chargesheet, the accused took part in the conspiracy that allegedly happened in a hospital.

According to the prosecution, Shukoor, a worker of the youth wing of the IUML, was allegedly killed on February 20, 2012, in Kannur district for attacking a convoy in which Jayarajan and Rajesh were travelling.

The prosecution also alleged that Shukoor was caught and interrogated for over two hours, and his photo was sent via mobile to confirm his presence in the mob that attacked the CPI(M) convoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)