Iran Vows Retaliation Against Israel for Attacks on Hezbollah

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander, Hossein Salami, issued a stern warning to Israel following recent assaults on Hezbollah's communication infrastructure in Lebanon. In a message conveyed to Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, Salami promised a 'crushing response' from the axis of resistance, as reported by state media.

The 'axis of resistance' encompasses Iran-aligned groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis, and Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces. On Tuesday and Wednesday, attacks attributed to Israel resulted in 37 fatalities and about 3,000 injuries, though Israel has yet to officially acknowledge its involvement. Security insiders suspect the operations were likely orchestrated by Israel's Mossad spy agency.

Salami condemned the attacks as acts of desperation following a series of Israeli failures, asserting that the retaliatory response would lead to the ultimate destruction of the Israeli regime. Nasrallah echoed this sentiment, stating that the incursions, which disabled Hezbollah's radio and pager systems, had 'crossed all red lines' and amounted to a 'declaration of war.'

(With inputs from agencies.)