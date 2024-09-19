Left Menu

Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah Cross 'Red Lines,' Says Nasrallah as Tensions Soar

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned recent Israeli strikes on Hezbollah communications equipment, which killed 37 people and injured around 3,000. The Israeli airstrikes sparked severe damages and significant fear across Lebanon. As tension escalates, both sides brace for further conflict, with Israel vowing continued military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:08 IST
Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah Cross 'Red Lines,' Says Nasrallah as Tensions Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned recent Israeli strikes on Hezbollah communications equipment, branding them as violations of all red lines. His speech, broadcast amid sonic booms from Israeli warplanes, highlighted the severe consequences of the attacks, which killed 37 people and injured around 3,000.

Israel has not officially commented on the strikes, believed to be carried out by the Mossad spy agency. Nasrallah warned of unprecedented repercussions and hinted at the attacks being considered war crimes. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced continued military action against Hezbollah, escalating tensions further.

The strikes led to widespread fear and chaos across Lebanon, with citizens abandoning electronic devices to avoid potential dangers. As both sides prepare for more conflict, global leaders beseech restraint to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024