Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah Cross 'Red Lines,' Says Nasrallah as Tensions Soar

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned recent Israeli strikes on Hezbollah communications equipment, branding them as violations of all red lines. His speech, broadcast amid sonic booms from Israeli warplanes, highlighted the severe consequences of the attacks, which killed 37 people and injured around 3,000.

Israel has not officially commented on the strikes, believed to be carried out by the Mossad spy agency. Nasrallah warned of unprecedented repercussions and hinted at the attacks being considered war crimes. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced continued military action against Hezbollah, escalating tensions further.

The strikes led to widespread fear and chaos across Lebanon, with citizens abandoning electronic devices to avoid potential dangers. As both sides prepare for more conflict, global leaders beseech restraint to prevent further escalation.

