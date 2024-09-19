Suspected Gangster's Fatal Leap at Shahdara Flyover

Jakir alias Sonu, a suspected associate of the jailed gangster Irfaan alias Chhenu, leapt to his death from Shahdara flyover on Thursday afternoon as Delhi police attempted to apprehend him. Sonu, who had 10 criminal cases registered against him, was detained along with four other suspects in an SUV.

While in police custody, Sonu tried to escape by jumping off the flyover. He attempted to grab a tree branch but slipped and sustained critical injuries upon hitting the road. He was immediately rushed to GTB hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police recovered an Austria-made revolver with seven live cartridges, two .30 bore pistols, and three country-made firearms from the suspects. Authorities are investigating the incident further, including Sonu's alleged use of anti-depressants.

(With inputs from agencies.)