Suspected Gangster's Fatal Leap at Shahdara Flyover

Jakir alias Sonu, a suspect connected to jailed gangster Irfaan alias Chhenu, jumped to his death from Shahdara flyover while attempting to flee from Delhi police. Sonu had 10 criminal cases against him and was caught with four others in an SUV. Despite efforts to save him, Sonu died in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:46 IST
Jakir alias Sonu, a suspected associate of the jailed gangster Irfaan alias Chhenu, leapt to his death from Shahdara flyover on Thursday afternoon as Delhi police attempted to apprehend him. Sonu, who had 10 criminal cases registered against him, was detained along with four other suspects in an SUV.

While in police custody, Sonu tried to escape by jumping off the flyover. He attempted to grab a tree branch but slipped and sustained critical injuries upon hitting the road. He was immediately rushed to GTB hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police recovered an Austria-made revolver with seven live cartridges, two .30 bore pistols, and three country-made firearms from the suspects. Authorities are investigating the incident further, including Sonu's alleged use of anti-depressants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

