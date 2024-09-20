US Missiles Stay in Philippines Despite Chinese Protests
The United States has decided to maintain the Typhon missile system in the Philippines despite China's objections. Initially brought for joint exercises, the missile system is now seen as crucial for potential regional conflict support, especially around Taiwan. Both countries continue training with the system, though no immediate withdrawal plans exist.
The United States has no immediate plans to withdraw the mid-range Typhon missile system deployed in the Philippines, despite Chinese demands. According to sources, the system is being tested for feasibility in a regional conflict. It was initially brought in for joint exercises earlier this year and remains there.
The Philippines, an essential part of U.S. strategy in Asia, serves as an indispensable staging point for aiding Taipei in case of a Chinese attack. China and Russia have condemned the deployment, accusing Washington of fuelling an arms race.
A Philippine army spokesperson noted that training continues with the Typhon system on Luzon island, and no immediate plans for its return are evident. Furthermore, U.S. officials have stated that testing the system's feasibility in the region is ongoing, stressing its strategic value in deterring China.
