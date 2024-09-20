Left Menu

Supreme Court Seizes Controversial Comments Issue by Karnataka HC Judge

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of controversial comments made by Karnataka High Court judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda against a woman lawyer during court proceedings. A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, requested a report from the Karnataka High Court. The case is set for a hearing next Wednesday.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of allegedly controversial comments made by Karnataka High Court judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda against a woman lawyer during court proceedings.

A five-judge bench comprising senior judges, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, convened in the morning to address the comments made by Justice Srishananda.

The bench requested a report from the Karnataka High Court regarding the comments.

'Attention has been drawn to media reports concerning the comments made by Justice Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court during court proceedings,' stated Chief Justice Chandrachud. 'We request the Karnataka High Court to submit a report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the high court.'

'We may lay down some basic guidelines,' added the bench, which also included Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said that this exercise of filing a report should be completed within two days and submitted to the secretary general of the apex court. The plea is now scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday.

In a viral video of the court proceedings, the judge was seen reprimanding a woman lawyer on Thursday, reportedly making objectionable comments. Senior advocate Indira Jaising took to social media platform 'X' to urge the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu judicial note of the comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

