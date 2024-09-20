Left Menu

China and Japan Reach Consensus on Fukushima Radioactive Water Discharge

China and Japan agreed in August on handling the discharge of radioactive water from Fukushima. They plan to establish long-term international monitoring and allow independent sampling before resuming imports of Japanese aquatic products, according to Chinese state television CCTV.

China and Japan have reached an agreement regarding the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The consensus, announced in August, includes establishing a long-term international monitoring system and permitting stakeholders to conduct independent sampling and monitoring, Chinese state television CCTV reported on Friday.

During discussions, China emphasized the importance of independent sampling before the gradual resumption of imports of Japanese aquatic products. The agreement reflects a cooperative approach to addressing environmental concerns related to the nuclear plant's water discharge.

