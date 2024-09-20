Left Menu

Father Murders Newborn Daughter in Fit of Rage, Arrested

A 30-year-old man named Bablu Diwakar was arrested for killing his newborn daughter in a fit of rage in a village. Diwakar, upset over the birth of his fourth daughter, threw the infant to the ground during a drunken argument, resulting in her death. Legal action has been initiated against him.

Updated: 20-09-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a disturbing incident, a 30-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his newborn daughter in a fit of rage in a village. The man, identified as Bablu Diwakar, reportedly committed the act out of frustration over fathering a fourth daughter, police confirmed on Friday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, Diwakar was in a severely inebriated state when he violently snatched the one-month-old infant from his wife's lap and threw her to the ground during an argument with his parents on Sunday. The child sustained severe injuries and succumbed at the hospital on Wednesday.

Diwakar, who had two daughters with his late first wife and two more with his current wife, was deeply upset at not having a son. Following a complaint by his wife Deepu, police have charged Diwakar with culpable homicide, and he was remanded to jail on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

