UN Calls for De-escalation Amid Heightened Lebanon-Israel Border Conflict
The UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon has urged immediate de-escalation following a significant increase in hostilities at the Lebanese-Israeli border. Recent clashes have seen heightened aggression, with Israeli warplanes conducting their most intense strikes yet, leading to numerous casualties and extensive damage.
The U.N. peacekeeping force in south Lebanon has made an urgent call for de-escalation following a significant uptick in hostilities at the Lebanese-Israeli border. The region has seen almost a year of back-and-forth fire between Israel and the Iran-supported Hezbollah militia.
UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti reported a 'heavy intensification of hostilities across the Blue Line'—the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel—and across the force's operational area.
On Thursday evening, Israeli warplanes carried out their most severe strikes on southern Lebanon since the conflict began. These attacks destroyed a large number of Hezbollah's communication devices, resulting in at least 37 deaths and thousands of injuries.
