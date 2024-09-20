Left Menu

UN Calls for De-escalation Amid Heightened Lebanon-Israel Border Conflict

The UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon has urged immediate de-escalation following a significant increase in hostilities at the Lebanese-Israeli border. Recent clashes have seen heightened aggression, with Israeli warplanes conducting their most intense strikes yet, leading to numerous casualties and extensive damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:10 IST
UN Calls for De-escalation Amid Heightened Lebanon-Israel Border Conflict
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The U.N. peacekeeping force in south Lebanon has made an urgent call for de-escalation following a significant uptick in hostilities at the Lebanese-Israeli border. The region has seen almost a year of back-and-forth fire between Israel and the Iran-supported Hezbollah militia.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti reported a 'heavy intensification of hostilities across the Blue Line'—the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel—and across the force's operational area.

On Thursday evening, Israeli warplanes carried out their most severe strikes on southern Lebanon since the conflict began. These attacks destroyed a large number of Hezbollah's communication devices, resulting in at least 37 deaths and thousands of injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024