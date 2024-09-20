Left Menu

China and Japan Reach Agreement on Fukushima Water Discharge

In August, China and Japan reached a consensus on the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. They agreed on Japan establishing a long-term international monitoring system and allowing stakeholders to independently sample and monitor the water before resuming imports of Japanese aquatic products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Japan reached a consensus in August on the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Both nations agreed that Japan will establish a long-term international monitoring arrangement and allow stakeholders to independently sample and monitor the water. The Chinese foreign ministry's statement highlighted that independent sampling should be conducted first before any gradual resumption of Japanese aquatic product imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

