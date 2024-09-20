China and Japan Reach Agreement on Fukushima Water Discharge
In August, China and Japan reached a consensus on the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. They agreed on Japan establishing a long-term international monitoring system and allowing stakeholders to independently sample and monitor the water before resuming imports of Japanese aquatic products.
Both nations agreed that Japan will establish a long-term international monitoring arrangement and allow stakeholders to independently sample and monitor the water. The Chinese foreign ministry's statement highlighted that independent sampling should be conducted first before any gradual resumption of Japanese aquatic product imports.
